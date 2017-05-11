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All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/floors : concrete

Kitchen Marble Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
Skylights allow for sun to reach the inside of the home, while providing views of the sky and wildflower roof.
The small home was purposefully designed to accommodate entertaining friends. Much of the entertaining took place in the central kitchen, which is connected with the outdoor spaces and has views beyond the laneway.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
This Barcelona apartment features soft round forms and arches throughout. The design move that is also on display in the open kitchen, where a portal window to the bathroom is echoed by a curved marble island and backsplash and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
The kitchen and wet bar open out into the living area. Timber joinery adds warmth to the interior and contrasts with more industrial materials, such as the steel and concrete.
The architects created built-in storage to show off Frank and Amy’s extensive LEGO collection. A glimpse of the couple’s collection can be seen on the left.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is rift-sawn, dark-stained white oak that complements the ceilings and contrasts with the white walls. The dark-pigmented concrete floors were intentionally left untreated in order to convey a sense of time. “As the home ages, the floor ‘records’ the construction process, foot traffic, wine spilled at birthday parties, drips of olive oil from anniversary dinners, watermarks from relaxing showers, and so on,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Every action will be subtly set in stone before it’s quickly cleaned up or swept away. Over the years, a patina of life will build up, adding depth and beauty to the interior.”
A colorful, geometric Dutch door in the kitchen, designed by artist Roy McMakin.
The cooktop is by Wolf and the oven, hood, and dishwasher are by Bosch.
The kitchen features a marble backsplash and a precisely placed window. The floors and internal walls are also crafted from clay and concrete.
Birch plywood with a white wash forms the cabinetry in the kitchen and the island is topped with marble. Perimeter counters are Corian. The faucet is Astra Walker and the cabinet handles are Made Measure.
The kitchen is anchored by a deep window seat with views of the harbor. “My favorite place in the house is the built-in deep daybed off the kitchen, from where I like to look out onto the water with a book in hand,” says Fox. “Having the view of the water and getting cozy in that spot is perfect.”
The backsplash in the kitchen is a frameless sliding window that offers natural cross ventilation. It currently frames the ti-tree fencing, but as the landscaping grows greenery will be visible.
The material palette is subtle, with a few feature elements. In the kitchen, for example, white cabinetry matches the wall finish for a seamless appearance, while the marble countertop is a nod to the owners’ Italian heritage and provides a natural focal point for entertaining.
The timber used in the scaffolding and off-cuts from the framing were kept and redeployed for furniture and accents on the walls—such as the timber block in the primary kitchen.
The spotted gum joinery in the kitchen dissolves into the sliding screen that divides the library/study from the living area. Brass details, such as the handles and the seat of the stool, add warmth to the material palette.
The kitchen counters are Pietra Gray marble, which complements the refinement of the spotted gum timber joinery.
The kitchen, with a window "backsplash" over the sink and cooktop, anchors the great room. It features Japanese and Shaker-inspired cabinetry by New Antiquity, and imperial danby marble countertops from Vermont Quarries.
A local blacksmith fabricated metal elements for the doors, shelves, and light fittings throughout the house.
The dining table and chairs in the kitchen were handcrafted by the homeowner from timber harvested on-site.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
A full-length skylight above the floating steel shelf in the kitchen allows light to stream across the Venetian plaster wall and bounce off the high-gloss white shelf. “It creates an ever-changing and ethereal experience,” says designer Jamie Chioco. The ceramic dishes and plates displayed on the shelf are from Kinn Home.
The kitchen countertops and backsplash are Carrara marble slabs, while the cabinetry is crafted from vertical-grain white oak, which adds warmth while contributing to the brightness of the interior palette.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
“For me, it was very important to use materials which last and age with grace,” Schalgien says of the Verde Guatemala countertops.
“One night when we sat and had a dinner, I said I would design this neon for his kitchen because it would be perfect,” Schwalgien says, “and then he agreed to it.”
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
SHED added oversized sliding glass doors which allow for indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months, while new wood cabinetry establishes a clean, minimalist aesthetic, and an oversized, marble-topped island with a table extension provides room to cook, eat, and entertain. Oversized sliding doors open to the expansive deck, while skylights fill the space with natural light—a necessity with Seattle's gray winter skies.
When tapped to redesign a darling cottage in Brisbane's Little Italy, the team at Cavill Architects was inspired by "architecture with veneration for the past." As a result, the newly remodeled dwelling now pays homage to the Italian migrant workers' housing that was a crucial part of the Australian city's post-war settlement. The open kitchen has a warm Mediterranean-like feel and overlooks the central garden.
The majority of the kitchen is set into the rear back wall, which is painted black to ground the house in the sloped site.
The kitchen and dining space opens out onto the timber terrace, which has expansive water views.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
The door opening to the left leads to the children’s bedrooms. A second staircase was tucked behind the kitchen storage and connects those bedrooms to the mezzanine level and the parents’ master suite upstairs.
A view of the kitchen and sitting room beyond. A balcony at the mezzanine level defines the space below it and subtly differentiates the kitchen from the main open area. The extensive central island is wrapped in Carrara marble, its gray striations syncing with the floors, which are light gray cast polyurethane.
The design for MATCH uses unorthodox elements like Muller Van Severen’s signature material, a durable and wax-like polyethylene traditionally used in cutting boards.
The bright, bold panels are paired with classic features like marble countertops and playful on-trend elements like a brass faucet and sink.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Curves, found throughout, echo the home's original joinery.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
The option to add a Calacatta Viola marble countertop makes a particularly bold statement.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
KITCHEN
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The kitchen includes ceiling lights whose fittings are recessed and offset; their glow is both diffuse and elusive.
Font 6 by CaSA
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