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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/counters : metal

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
A stainless-steel countertop and sink from PURUS.
A VOLA KV series kitchen faucet extends from the wall.
Lookofsky Architecture was unsure if the original wall in what would become the living room could be removed; luckily, it turned out not to be a load-bearing wall.
The white kitchen is equipped with NEFF appliances as well as Caesarstone Snow and stainless-steel countertops.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.