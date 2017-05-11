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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/counters : marble

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
Masi flipped the design of a traditional home and placed the common areas on the second level for the best ocean views. The kitchen cabinetry is custom-made, and a Thermador range sits on the island.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen countertop is Silestone White Zeus; the bar countertop (foreground) is Opal White marble.
A chain curtain from Cascade Coil separates the kitchen without interrupting sightlines or sunlight. “When you light the outside brighter than the inside at night, it becomes more opaque,” says Mark. Bulthaup cabinetry joins appliances by Gaggenau and Miele.
Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.
While minimally modern in the aesthetic, this home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature.
Ian Jones and Debra Peat enjoy fresh fruit grown in the backyard of their Seattle, Washington, home. Relocating from a rural community, the couple brought their passion for gardening to their new urban setting. Sliding doors from Quantum wrap around the kitchen and open to an expansive courtyard and deck, which is furnished with armchairs from Crate and Barrel. Smith pendants from Resolute hang above the PentalQuartz and marble island; the oven and dishwasher are from Miele.
Ingredients on display
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.