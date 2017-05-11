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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/counters : wood

Kitchen Concrete Counters Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
014.CASA PEX
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.