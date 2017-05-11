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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Concrete Counters Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia & Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
“The client wanted an interior space where you could read the materiality of the building elements like understanding the ingredients in a recipe,” principal architect Elizabeth Webster explains. The extension features distinctly textured materials: an exposed timber ceiling, painted brick walls, and polished concrete floors. Warm lighting by Brinklicht unifies the space.
New butler's pantry with slate floors and high-gloss cabinets.
Kitchen looking back to stair and fireplace
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
Despite the moody appeal of the kitchen, filtered light fills much of the space from floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall, narrow frame above the sink.
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
Kitchen with loft bedroom sliding screens above
Architect Tobin Green and his wife, Bianca, entertain regularly at 400SOLA. It's an important part of their lifestyle, and thus, an important part of Green's design.
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above