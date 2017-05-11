All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/floors : ceramic tile

55 Kitchen White Cabinets Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
Black and white kitchen floor tiles by Granada Tile are the focal point of this airy, whimsical kitchen. A sizable island of white and stainless steel coordinates nicely with Thermador appliances and white cabinets.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
This compact Brooklyn kitchen features a white Corian counter and integrated sink, IKEA cabinets with custom pulls, and geometric floor tiles in black, white and green from a collaborative series by Heath and Dwell. Black appliances pull the look together nicely.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
In Chicago’s Lower West Side, editorial director Chelsea Jackson and and her chef husband Arthur renovated their fourth-floor condominium to include a custom Bulthaup kitchen. "We wanted to find a kitchen island that would be light enough to make the room seem large while still standing up to heavy-duty cooking," Chelsea notes. Calls to kitchen retailers were fruitless until Arthur reached the Bulthaup showroom, where the staff suggested he come check out a floor model of the discontinued System 20 kitchen. The stainless steel island, with its precise profile and gas cooktop, was exactly what the couple was after, and they bought it on the spot. A full Bulthaup kitchen—completed with components from the B3 range—would soon become the centerpiece of their new home.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
In the open kitchen-dining combo, deep blue colors, brass accents, and marble textures blend to create a contemporary aesthetic.
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
Aster Cucine’s eco-friendly cabinetry from Italy was chosen along with high-end, efficient appliances and fixtures.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
The custom cabinetry includes ample storage and a convenient mini desk.
A beautiful La Cornue range is just one of the many high-end upgrades.
An arched doorway separates the kitchen from the dining room, allowing for easy entertaining.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
014.CASA PEX
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
In the kitchen, rough-cut wood was treated to give it a bleached look that contrasts with the dark ceiling.
014.CASA PEX
The kitchen was restored in 2001 following guidelines from its original configuration.
Creueta House-Kitchen.
IKEA cabinets create storage around a Frigidaire refrigerator. The ornate molding maintains the historic character of the house.
The kitchen features a wide Corian countertop and Bertoia stools. The polished ceramic flooring is from Céramique Décor in Québec.
A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Kitchen
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen Table
Kitchen Table
Kitchen
Kitchen Table

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.