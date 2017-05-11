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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/lighting : wall

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
The ceiling, floors, and walls are clad in oak. The transverse walls are clad in black-stained oak laminate that contrasts with the natural wood finishes.
The minimalist design approach allows the materials to take center stage.
Thoughtful details include leather cabinet and drawer pulls.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
An industrial-style metal sconce, ceramic tableware, and wood countertops lend a farmhouse aesthetic to the kitchen.
Joel crafted open shelves made of oak for the large kitchen, where Emma likes to cook and bake with Isla and Ivy.
The interior of Ada, Norske Mikrohus's smaller model, is customizable and can be appointed with a wood-burning stove.
The smallest cabin measures just 16 feet long, providing space for a tiny kitchen and nook bed.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
L.A. architect Jonathan Weston remodeled the kitchen and bathrooms, and added a pool, but other than that, much of the house’s distinctly midcentury architectural features remain intact.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
In the kitchen both the walls and the countertop are made of birch plywood. A quartet of black Tom Dixon Beat lights hangs overhead.