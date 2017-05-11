All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/counters : engineered quartz

11 Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos And Ideas

"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo.
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.