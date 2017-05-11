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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen