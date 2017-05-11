All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/floors : dark hardwood

45 Kitchen Wall Oven Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
A wall-mounted ladder provides access to the office loft.
The architect placed the windows at Sabrina’s eye level so that she’d be able to see her son, Rocco, playing in the yard outside. "You can feel the seasons changing here," says Chiavelli. "I grew up three miles from here, outside in nature. This is a house for experiencing life."
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Dark brown wood contrasts with the bright, white wall and ceiling finishes. In the kitchen, modern appliances meet today's needs.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
Kitchen
The kitchen area is full of charm, with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood, incandescent lightbulb-style pendant lights hanging above the units, and a collection of potted house plants.
We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.
Kitchen
“The old house was like a cave. I wanted this house to be the opposite: a pavilion.” —Debbi Gibbs
The customized open kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances.
The homeowners, who are avid cooks, worked with a design duo and contractor for the home's renovation. To make the kitchen seem larger than it is, the team decided to place the largest cabinets and appliances near the entryway, making less clutter toward the window.
The all-white kitchen has an L-shaped work area and several cupboards. The work surfaces and cabinets are made of Corian, which gives the kitchen a soft elegance that blends beautifully with the oak parquet and the black steel wall. The highlight is the corner window seat.
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Plywood covered with Fenix NTM forms the kitchen cabinetry and surfaces. A Cascata satin bronze tap by Olif adds a metallic element.
The galley kitchen, which includes a washer/dryer combo, separates the living room and bedroom.
A wall of built-ins in the kitchen houses a raft of Miele appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, and espresso machine.
The home abuts a river, where the residents enjoy kayaking and swimming in warmer months. This geographic blessing partially inspired the wave-like backsplash. Each tile was hand-cut and individually placed by artisans from New Ravenna.
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.
Kitchen
The Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.
Kitchen and Dining Area
Bickford Park - Kitchen
Lake Chelan
Kitchen and flexible entry space
The double height interior space overlooks the kitchen. A large custom operable assembly of windows frames views to the Oak lined street.

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.