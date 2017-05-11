All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/counters : concrete

49 Kitchen Wall Oven Concrete Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
The orange countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
Hard materials such as polished concrete were used for the interior floors and bench-tops. The interior brick walls were all painted white.
A custom kitchen with a cantilevered countertop mimics the way the house is perched on a hillside, seeming to defy gravity.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
Custom-designed timber handles reinforce the Tetris concept.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
At a seaside New Zealand house, the simple kitchen has strandboard cabinetry and an MDF island that conceals a fireplace at one end. The bright green cabinetry of the island are a happy pop of color that references the native greenery outside.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
The light-filled kitchen is fitted out with glass fiber-reinforced concrete counters, quartern-sawn eucalyptus cabinets, as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
"The design gives the owners a sense of connection," note the architects. "The doors are always open, and the family spills naturally out to the garden."
The kitchen.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
014.CASA PEX
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
In the petite kitchenette, the original orange-tinted enamel of the sink and stove was spruced up with concrete overlay on the counters, a hex tile backsplash, and new brass accents. The original cabinets were refreshed with the same paint color as the interior walls, then adorned with brass hinges and hex-shaped pulls.
014.CASA PEX
An expansive skylight extends the full width and length of the kitchen, flooding natural light into the core of the open and connected living spaces.
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
Level 3 kitchen
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
This flat in SoHo, Manhattan was styled by interior designer Alsun Keogh using the Norm kitchen with tombac and concrete counter top and side panels.
New custom kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, custom plywood enclosures, concrete island counter top.
Laurelhurst Residence
Inside / Outside living

