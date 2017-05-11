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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : beverage center/lighting : wall

Kitchen Beverage Center Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Once the house of Vincenzo Cuoco, a 19th-century writer and politician, the two-bedroom apartment is located in the medieval center.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.
This São Paulo by Casa14 Arquitetura has plenty or large thresholds and open spaces, and a kitchen with turquoise cabinets surrounded by lush vertical green walls.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
kitchen