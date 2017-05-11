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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral/furniture : desk

Kids Room Neutral Gender Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
A built-in wardrobe and a built-in desk were set in the corner with shelves and a small cabinet, which proved to be a sensible solution for the small second bedroom.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
A study area is located near a window.
The children's playroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
Simon and Eva Luna play in front of a wall covered in Daks wallpaper from Walnut.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.