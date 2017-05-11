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All Photos/kids/gender : neutral

Kids Room Neutral Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
Local architect Sophie Dries combined two Haussmann apartments in Paris’s Marais district to create a larger, open space for a young family. Impactful paint colors and contemporary art counterbalance the delicate architecture and vintage furnishings throughout the home. In the children’s playroom, a piece by JonOne hangs alongside a vintage map on an acidic yellow wall.
The ground floor includes a four-bed bunk room, allowing the Milford's two sons to bring friends.
Baby Max’s bedroom (in his parents' Los Angeles A. Quincy Jones house) is outfitted with a Gulliver crib and a red PS cabinet, both from Ikea, as well as a Birds in Harmony mobile by Christel Sadde and Katsumi Komagata for the Museum of Modern Art Store. The custom “I brake for unicorns” neon sign is from Let There Be Neon, a shop in New York City.
The interior is painted Sherwin-Williams Extra White.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The nursery.
With their own separate bedrooms, the children now have the space to express themselves and grow.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
When their son was an infant, Whitney and her husband Adam converted the bedroom closet into a stylish nursery. "We removed select built-in features, such as a shoe rack, and painted the wood white in order to make the space more flexible and cheerful," she says. "Our son now sleeps on our built-in couch thanks to a simple bumper pillow and a set of dedicated sheets, and the closet is once again where we keep all of our clothing as a family."
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The new below-grade playroom, with its wood EZ Play Jungle Gym, doubles as a bedroom and features a window that looks into the pool.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
A flexible loft space at the top of the stairs doubles as a sleeping area when the curtain is closed, and a playroom for the kids. Skylights and punched window openings allow natural light to filter into these upper-level living spaces
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
A built-in wardrobe and a built-in desk were set in the corner with shelves and a small cabinet, which proved to be a sensible solution for the small second bedroom.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children’s room overlooks the light well with planters.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The internal walls are made from marine plywood finished with waterproof and UV-proof natural paints.
A thin wall of glass divides the entrance from a recreation area in one corner of the main floor.
A climbing wall and monkey bars ensure that the kids have plenty of space to goof off.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
The ceilings in the children’s rooms are partially double-height.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
The space below the stairs in this revamped Brooklyn brownstone was turned into a cheerful play area for the clients' two boys. "We built an egg shaped 'nook' underneath the staircase, and filled it with soft ‘pebble’ pillows," adds architect Frederick Tang.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
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