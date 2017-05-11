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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Dresser Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Kids Bedroom
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.