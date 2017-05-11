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All Photos/exterior/siding material : wood/building type : shipping container

Exterior Wood Siding Material Shipping Container Design Photos and Ideas

Located on New Zealand’s North Island along the Coromandel Peninsula, this timber-clad shipping container house by Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects captures the simplicity of living with nature. An open-plan layout extends the interior toward the surrounding landscape and ocean, while a built-in mechanism reveals a drop-down deck on one side of the unique holiday home.
The H4 is HONOMOBO’s most efficient shipping container home. At just over 700 square feet, the home has two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a full kitchen, and one bathroom.
Keeping size in mind is key. Container lengths vary from 8 to 53 feet, with 20 feet and 40 feet being the most common.
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
Honomobo is also behind the Honomobar, a 100-square-foot mobile bar built from a recycled shipping container.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
French hotel group AccorHotels road tested the Flying Nest in various locations. The nomadic rooms will sit at the ski resort until the end of March.
The self-sufficient rooms are connected by small terraces.
The stackable rooms are clad in eco-friendly wood paneling and they can be quickly assembled on-site.
The Flying Nest's current incarnation is called Avoriaz 1800—a reference to the hotel's location at 1,800 meters above sea level.
The mobile hotel rooms are made from repurposed shipping containers. Here they are shown stacked in a warehouse and ready to be deployed.
M02 by HONOMOBO
Grannis Road House by Ty Kelly
Front Porch Living by Custom Container Living
Project Name: Pinellas Park
Project Name: Seatrain Residence
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Rios asked architect Reynolds to derive a design from the shipping containers. The duplex takes the shape of stacked volumes clad with vertical and horizontal Hardie boards. The covered patio features clear-coated cedar wood.
A concrete patio wraps around the house.
Spray foam insulation has been applied on all sides of the container. A small air conditioner helps cool the unit in summer.
The office has been cladded in yellow cedar to comply with the city requirement that all shipping containers be clad.
Beautifully designed, these mobile structures are composed of high-quality materials at a more budget-friendly price, along with transportable, easy-to-assemble components.
The end elevation displays the shipping container structure and original doors.
With doors open and seating provided, the bar is ready for business at Fortress Mountain, welcoming skiers and snowboarders as they pass down the mountain.
Logically named the ContainHotel after its structural components, this small, mobile, and environmentally-conscious hotel offers an alternative escape for modern travelers looking to push the boundaries of traditional accommodations. Designed by Prague-based architects Artikul Architects, the shipping container hotel is intended to be easily constructed in various locations. Currently situated along a surf campsite in the Czech Republic, the hotel was designed to be self-sufficient and eco-friendly, while providing comfortable lodging accommodations that are connected to nature. Formed from three shipping containers, the structure includes a horizontal 40-foot-tall container that hovers on top of two perpendicularly placed, 20-foot-tall containers, which rest on railroad sleepers—allowing for a minimal impact on the natural landscape. Overall, it includes five rooms that can fit a total of 13 guests, plus shared outdoor terraces for guests to enjoy.
The sleek 320-square-foot MEKA home, designed by Jason Halter and Christos Marcopoulous, when it was set up in New York. The home is made of cedar paneling, set over a steel shipping container.
One of the main draws of Kevin Freeman and Jen Feldmann’s house is its connection to the neighborhood, which is why the front porch was a must. “Homes that have a door but no outside space say, ‘I’m not interested in you,’” designer Christopher Robertson explains. “This says, ‘I’m here to be part of the community.’”
Alongside the redwood shade screen, which keeps the house from overheating, Freeman and Feldmann grow vegetables in an 18-inch-wide garden but frequently bike to nearby eateries for the local Mexican cuisine.