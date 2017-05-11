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All Photos/exterior/siding material : vinyl/roofline : gable

Exterior Vinyl Siding Material Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Clad in translucent polycarbonate siding and topped with a steel roof, this wood-frame structure opens up to a wraparound deck and panoramic views of California’s Yucca Valley. The off-grid, solar-powered cabin has just enough room for a bed—a kitchen and bath are housed in separate nearby structures.
The bright red standing-seam metal roof (viewed from the main house) helped inspire the tiny home’s name: Cherry Picker.
The tiny home is clad with black-painted vinyl siding and bright white trim. “The client wanted to make the most of the outdoor setting and asked us to build a removable outdoor bar under the kitchen window,” says designer Gina Stevens.
An expansive wraparound deck lets the guest house live larger than its 241 square feet.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
The building's modern exterior cladding contrasts dramatically with the existing ruins.