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All Photos/exterior/siding material : vinyl/building type : house

Exterior Vinyl Siding Material House Design Photos and Ideas

The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
The bright red standing-seam metal roof (viewed from the main house) helped inspire the tiny home’s name: Cherry Picker.
The tiny home is clad with black-painted vinyl siding and bright white trim. “The client wanted to make the most of the outdoor setting and asked us to build a removable outdoor bar under the kitchen window,” says designer Gina Stevens.
An expansive wraparound deck lets the guest house live larger than its 241 square feet.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
JD Composites clad the exterior with aluminum and vinyl siding for looks, however the composite prefab panels could have been simply coated with stucco.
Saulnier and German built the Recycled House on 1.46 acres of oceanfront property on family land in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia.
The exterior shell of the house is composed of nearly 200 panels made of recycled plastic bottles. Smaller panels were used for the eaves of the home.
The building's modern exterior cladding contrasts dramatically with the existing ruins.