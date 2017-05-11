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All Photos/exterior/siding material : vinyl/building type : apartment

Exterior Vinyl Siding Material Apartment Design Photos and Ideas

The house’s dark exterior helps it blend in with the rest of the street.
Julie and Kevin Seidel were looking to create a salon as much as a home when they renovated a former tire warehouse in the SoMa section of San Francisco.