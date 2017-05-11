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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space