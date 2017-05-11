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All Photos/exterior/roofline : saltbox/siding material : glass

Exterior Saltbox Roofline Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows with sliding glass doors allow access to the decked outdoor space. Because the area is covered by the roof's overhang, the family can enjoy the new bright and airy environment, no matter the weather.
The home is a departure from the more traditional, gabled homes in the neighborhood.
The back of Makers House features large amounts of glazing.
Built for $148,500, Casa Montaña was manufactured in a Madrid factory before being assembled in a mountainous, coastal region in Northwestern Spain.
Oisterwijk Brouwhuis was designed by Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten and its finished structure resembles an elongated barn in the forests of Oisterwijk. The pitched roof makes way for a window wall that covers one entire end of cabin. The exterior is clad in black-stained wood, which matches the wooded forest and contrasts with the snow.
The pitched roof reduces the extension's surface area to 12 percent less than that of a flat-roofed extension, creating a more compact building envelope—which translates to less material needed for construction and less space to heat or cool.
Floor-to-ceiling glass with sliding glass doors allow access to the decked outdoor space, covered by the roof's overhang.
In order to meet the project's requirements for both affordability and sustainability, Warc Studio paired glass with laminated timber fins constructed from arsenic free H3 treated laminated radiate pine—a highly sustainable resource locally-sourced from a nearby plantation.