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All Photos/exterior/roofline : butterfly/building type : prefab

Exterior Butterfly Roofline Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

Winner of the 2011 Log House of the Year Award, the 1,206-square-meter Lokki, which was designed by as architect Kari Lappalainen and furnished by interior designer Hanni Koroma, has an inverted pitch roof that’s inspired by seagull wings.
Exquisite Contemporary Estate on Grange Lake in Serenbe Community 10744 Serenbe Lane Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia 30268 United States $1,300,000 https://www.atlantafinehomes.com/eng/sales/detail/258-l-1486-v8mjrb/10744-serenbe-lane-chattahoochee-hills-ga-30268
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Project Name: Martis - Dunsmuir
At the end of a steep driveway, off a road less graveled, await the happy innkeepers: Chris Brown, Sarah Johnson, and Michael and Joshua, two of their three sons.
Project Name: Boring, OR Website: http://stillwaterdwellings.com/
In need of more room for their growing brood, Eric and Emma Gimon, with Luc, Paul, baby Louise, and their dog, Nefi, asked for a private space to accompany the house designed for Eric’s great-aunt.