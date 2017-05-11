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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/siding material : wood

Exterior A Frame Roofline Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The roof is made from locally milled hemlock board shingles that were left natural to allow them to weather, turning from bright tan to silvery gray over time. Four foot long boards in widths of 4, 6 and 8 inches were laid with a deep overhang to give the roof a textured look.
Set on the highest point of the property, the house offers panoramic views.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
The Far Meadow A-frame by designer Heinz Legler, located about an hour’s drive from Yosemite, California, as featured in <i>Boutique Homes: Handpicked Vacation Rentals</i> (Avedition, 2017).
The buildings on the property sit close together, with carefully considered landscaping connecting them into a cozy compound. The main house's deck, which sits about 15 feet above the ground, sits on structural fins. Thin stainless steel railings almost disappear against the forest views.
Using a contemporary play on vintage ski cabins in Vermont, architect David R. Maclean designed a modern home that takes advantage of sweeping valley views and opens up to the surrounding forested landscape.
“Our design fee was very, very little,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “That was part of the arrangement. It’s also why we tried to design something very simple—there was less demand to spend time detailing complex intersections.”
The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The new exterior is much more weather-resistant, and the porch mimics the shape of the original.
"Its proximity to the water's edge would only allow us to build in certain spots, so we had to be strategic with how to preserve what was there so that we could grandfather in its location," Fong says.
At the rear of Long Point Getaway, the back windows span 25 feet, opening up the home to waterfront views.
Many prefab architects and suppliers specialize in either modular or panelized construction. Minneapolis architect Charlie Lazor has worked with both mediums. This lake house in rural Ontario, Canada, is an example of one of his modular projects. It was built in a Wisconsin factory about 400 miles away.
This award-winning home by New York–based West Chin Architects is situated on a narrow corner lot in a Long Island neighborhood. The cedar-clad residence features a garage-style glass door that opens to welcome the salty sea breeze from the neighboring beach.
The exterior is still clad in the original boards — Mitanidis guesses they’re either cedar or larch.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Casa Parasito effortlessly provides accommodations for two people in a cleverly unique location: the rooftop of a city building in San Juan, Ecuador. El Sindicato Arquitectura wanted to not only provide a home, but also contribute positively to the densification challenge that the city’s inhabitants face. The design concept hinges on an A-frame facade. Within, an interior layout is marked by a rectangular core—also the main social/living space—from which all other utilitarian spaces, such as the kitchen, dining area, bathroom, bed, work area, and storage are accessed.
The modernist extension is a brutalism-inspired beauty, featuring a charred wood–and–glass volume split neatly into two halves. It’s two-faced architecture, if you will—but together, the two sides tell one beautiful design story.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, the tiny hexagonal home has a footprint of 93 square feet.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Full-length glazing creates an extended dialogue with the property's stand-out beech tree.
The garden is all original plantings, including a lush olive tree and natural grasses: Dunin kept as much as she could, and added a veggie patch and fruit trees out back.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
Stuck in the 1970s, this Big Bear A-frame was given a new look for $40,000. The owner embraced the cabin’s midcentury vibe while updating all of the tired decorative elements, like wall-to-wall carpeting and a drab color scheme.
The gable roof and L-shaped structure add a buffer against the sound of winds blowing at up to 45 miles per hour. “You don’t hear the outside,” says Ravi.
The siting of the home was intended to take advantage of the proximity to Lake Ontario, with windows aimed at the waterfront wherever possible.
Webster Wilson designed this backyard ADU in Portland, Oregon, as a retirement home for a grandmother with visiting grandchildren. It’s clad in white-stained tongue-and-groove cedar.
Measuring only 180 square feet, this exquisite, off-grid tiny home features a big sense of style.
Like a lit lantern, the glass cabin emits a soft, warm glow in the evenings.
Located on 75 acres, the cabin shares land with the nearby bed-and-breakfast—but it feels isolated, as it’s tucked away in the woods.
A hatch above the bed gives campers the option of sleeping exposed to the elements or tucking themselves away.
The cozy cabin is wired for electricity, with reading lamps above the bed.
A wood stove supplements the fire pit for cooking on windy days—or when fire bans take effect during the dry season.
The wood-clad bathhouse, which holds a shower and composting toilet, is topped with a corrugated PVC roof.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.
Esperance Chalet Village is located in the southwestern coastal town of Esperance, Australia. The compound features a mix of A-frames and other structures updated by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Fiona and Matt Shillington, who purchased the property after moving to the area from Sydney five years ago.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Den's A frame house is designed with 1,000 square feet of living space.
Den's A frame house plans also include a laundry closet and full bathroom.
The entire front facade of the Bunk Cabin is encased in glass to maximize views.
The Bunk Cabin's design includes floor-to-ceiling windows to bring the outdoors in.
Den's A frame Bunk Cabin is designed for pint-sized living with 168 square feet of space.
The cabin and back deck are cantilevered over a slope in the property.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.
The 1.5-kilometer road leading to the cabin is well maintained, although Dignard cautions against low-suspension vehicles, and recommends good winter tires for access.
On one side of the A-frame, an empty volume tucked beneath the sloping roofline creates a sheltered porch with a hammock. Homes in Le Maelström are intended to be eco-friendly. La Cabin is off-grid and powered with solar panels.
La Cabin Ride & Sleep sits on an 11-acre parcel in Le Maelström, a vacation community in the town of Lac-Beauport, in Quebec.
To make the home more thermally comfortable and energy efficient, eight inches of insulation was added to the roof, which is finished in yellow cedar shakes—a thicker alternative to shingles. The eaves of the house are painted in Outrageous Orange by Benjamin Moore, referencing the orange elements in the main living space.
Edgar referred to several precedents when working on the renovation. "I love Chad Randl’s book on the A-frame typology, which allowed me to understand what I had on my hands with its copious illustrations and drawing documentation," he says. "The lovable architect Andrew Geller did at least two seminal A-frame homes during the midcentury in the Hamptons, the Betty Reese houses I and II. I took the catwalk notion from Reese house II."
The existing porch at the front of the home, which functioned as a main entrance, was removed. Now, a newly built timber footbridge leads to a new entry vestibule at the side of the home. This footbridge wraps around the house to form an additional deck at the rear which can be accessed from the main living area.
The lower "basement" level sits beneath the main level of the home and is accessible from doors at the rear, and from an internal stair. The original deck was replaced by one that visually extends the new entry footbridge around the home.
The triangular form of the 1,189-square-foot A-frame cabin, which sits in a small forest of oak trees on Long Island, has been emphasized as part of the renovation.
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