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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/roofline : flat

Exterior A Frame Roofline Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The new exterior is much more weather-resistant, and the porch mimics the shape of the original.
"Its proximity to the water's edge would only allow us to build in certain spots, so we had to be strategic with how to preserve what was there so that we could grandfather in its location," Fong says.
At the rear of Long Point Getaway, the back windows span 25 feet, opening up the home to waterfront views.
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for less than $70,000.
The cabins share a common interior and exterior material palette for consistency, and to better allow them blend in with the hillside. "The design of the wood houses aims to harmonize with the landscape and the rustic atmosphere while forming a contrast to the existing village buildings," says the firm.
Much was done so as not to disrupt the natural rock formations and surrounding forest when siting and building the cabins.
"We avoided complex or exaggerated designs and selected three basic geometric forms," say the architects. Extensive site surveys enabled them to choose the best placement for the cabins on the hillside, and the best shape for each spot.
"Unlike other rural areas, the village of Tuanjie has little traditional architecture to hold onto," says the firm. "Instead, the striking landscapes and pollution-free farmlands are the village’s greatest assets."
The home features a one-car garage and a covered carport.
Clean midcentury lines define the exterior of this double A-frame Eichler in Castro Valley, California.
Rummer built over 700 post-and-beam midcentury modern homes in the Portland area.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Materials used for the exterior include stucco, wood, metal, and concrete.