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All Photos/exterior/roofline : a frame/roof material : green

Exterior A Frame Roofline Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, the tiny hexagonal home has a footprint of 93 square feet.
A metal roof is adorned in moss that was found on the property.
The walls flare out at 30-degree angles, which creates more space for counters and seating inside the cabin.
Topped with solar panels, the gabled prefab is equipped with 12-foot-tall aluminum security gates that keep the dwelling secure when not in use.
"We absolutely love the doors on this Mono," Abernathy shares. "It was a great design challenge to get them to not only work properly, but to match the style of the structure. We are definitely going to be installing more of these doors on Monos going forward."
Incorporating a 12-inch-thick double stud exterior wall, the contemporary farmhouse is a prime example of green construction, down to the air-to-water heat pump boiler.
Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"