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All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : decking

Exterior Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
Roof deck/Outdoor living space
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool
Backyard