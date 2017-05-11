Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/patio, porch, deck : concrete/siding material : stucco

Exterior Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space