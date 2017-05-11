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All Photos/exterior/fences, walls : vertical

Exterior Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
Universal design and affordability were uppermost in the minds of TJ Hill and Jay Heiserman when they asked Jared Levy and Gordon Stott of Connect Homes to replace their cramped bungalow with a modern prefab. Since the firm’s modules are eight feet wide, the house could only be 16 feet wide, but the architects used the remaining space for a large deck, creating a flexible and seamless first-floor plan.
The front deck was designed to
Just off Pacific Avenue, architect Lorcan O’Herlihy designed this home for himself and his wife with a dark blue façade and dazzling display of colored window.