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All Photos/exterior/building type : prefab/building type : treehouse

Exterior Prefab Treehouse Design Photos and Ideas

Constructed with sustainably sourced lumber and large, double-pane windows, Studio Shed’s all-season Signature Series units are popularly used as backyard offices.
The petite prefab cabin only took eight days to assemble once arriving to Switzerland.
Framing picturesque views of a small valley and nearby orchard, Baumhaus Halden is comprised of a steel frame with four wooden support beams.