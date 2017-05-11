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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/siding material : concrete

Exterior Farmhouse Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
The exterior walls of Casa Quinta da Tília are painted the same color as the tin roof finishing, which is made from local Japanese cedar wood. The broad skylights in architect Pedro Maurício Borges's design not only draw in the wonderful Azores sunshine, but also frame the majestic, parasol-like crown of the linden tree.
Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"