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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/siding material : brick

Exterior Farmhouse Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
Simon Knight Architects turns a historic building into a contemporary family home by sprucing up its exterior and rejiggering the ground floor.
The corrugated metal roofing is a subtle reference to the many sheds found on farms in the local area.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
The historic site consists of an old farmhouse, stable, and shed, along with bunkers and artillery foundations from the both World War I and World War II. The stable has been converted into a modern 5,683-square-foot bed and breakfast establishment called The Bunkers.
Incisions made in the façade amplify the contrast between the red and yellow brickwork.
Streamlined sections of metal-framed windows with triple glazing stylishly connect the brick and wooden volumes.
For the farmhouse residence, the team has removed all the elements that did not have any significant heritage value. "Valuable historical constructions are thus brought into equilibrium with the scarcely added volumes," says Damiaan Vanhoutte, a co-founder of the firm.
Given the simplicity of the house’s brick façade—a seven-foot brick base with a massive gabled roof on top—the complex spatial geometry of the interiors comes as a surprise to visitors.
The owner—a ceramics artist—wanted to make the best of the topography of the lot, and also requested views of the site's nearby horse arena.
Additional glazing was added to the structure to increase the natural light.
The main house is a converted barn.
.There are 21 solar panels on the roof of the former cartshed (on the left).