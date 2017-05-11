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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/building type : house

Exterior Farmhouse House Design Photos and Ideas

The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
The house is located in Jinseki, in an area with picturesque views.
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
Simon Knight Architects turns a historic building into a contemporary family home by sprucing up its exterior and rejiggering the ground floor.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
The home is clad in red-painted Norwegian pine, echoing the red-flecked trunks of the surrounding spruce forest. “We wanted to reference a traditional red barn in a modern way and pull it forward into our time and give it a complexity,” says color consultant Dagny Thurmann-Moe.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
The two families share meals together.
"I wanted to make sure that people can actually see different spaces accentuated by different volumes," says Eugene of the staggered facade.
Looking at the rear facade, Eugene and Claire’s home is to the left, and the farming family lives in the unit on the right. The goal for that space was to create a flexible floor plan for a couple or young family, so there are two bedrooms and a bath on the main floor, plus a bonus loft above.
"The average age of farmers keeps on rising, and that inherited knowledge might be gone at some point," says Eugene. "I thought it was really alarming." He designed and built Togather to help support a younger generation of farmers.
Architect Eugene Kwak designed Togather as a 3,000-square-foot, two-family home in the Hudson Valley.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
The farmhouse sits on 53 acres of arable land that are largely used as hemp fields.
"When summer comes around, it gets progressively nestled in the forest, without ever losing views of the vineyard below," says Timothee.
"15% of those stones are from the original house," says Timothee. "We dismantled the existing structure looking out for those rare elements, which were then added to the masonry once the foundations were poured."
Architect Timothee Mercier of Studio XM converted a crumbling farmhouse into a residence for his parents.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Olympia Prairie Home entryway
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
The corrugated metal roofing is a subtle reference to the many sheds found on farms in the local area.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
Nestled on a crescent-shaped surf beach on South Island’s Banks Peninsula sits a deceptively simple beach house. Scrubby Bay is a rustic retreat flush with modern luxuries and breathtaking scenery at every turn.
Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
The cantilevered living room is hung from the roof and features large glazed walls that overlook the surrounding landscape.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
"Being in The Longhouse is mellow and calming whatever the weather," says the firm. "The experience of the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts."
After traversing a winding drive, visitors to the Longhouse are greeted by views framed by open doorways.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
The Longhouse is clad in Ampelite fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate sheeting. Per the firm: "The smart gel-coated cladding provides different levels of UV and infrared resistance, and panels with different finishes have been deployed to optimize solar penetration and shading depending on the orientation of each facade and roof plane." This cools temperatures in summer and keeps warmth in winter.
The Daylesford Longhouse sits on 20 acres in central Victoria. It houses a boutique farm, garden kitchen, cooking school, reception venue, and home inside a single building that’s 110 meters long.
A view of The Resonant Dwelling by Schemata Studio at dusk. The stairs to the residence on the top floor are silhouetted behind an open rain screen facade.
Surprisingly, this cozy and partially earth-sheltered family home—which is, according to Gavin, "one step away from Passive House standards"—started life as a series of derelict and semi- derelict farmstead buildings in raw and rural Aberdeenshire, in the hinterland of Scotland’s northeast coast. For the new structure, Grace & Webb fabricated a laser-cut steel balcony.
"The ground floor is partly hidden in the slope," say the architects, so as to make it seem as though it is receding into the landscape. The cantilevered volume houses the living room and creates protected space below for an outdoor patio.
The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
The architects opted for a black finish on the bottom level to emphasize the cantilevered volume.
Valley Villa is located in a regional park outside Vilnius, Lithuania, on the site of a former wooden farmstead. The new 4,467-square-foot home has two wings on the upper level, one public and one private, which hosts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The lower level holds a garage, office, family room, and guest room.
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