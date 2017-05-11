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All Photos/dining/lighting : accent/furniture : chair

Dining Room Accent Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The dining table is vintage. Having a meal means you're surrounded by nature.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Large sliding doors open the dining room and kitchen to the yard creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
Dining Room
Homeowner Robert Galishoff’s background in fashion and design shines through in the home’s artwork, lighting, and furniture selection.
While parked in the carport, automobiles become a part of the interior design. Here, the Genesis GV80 can be seen from the dining area. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes, and now the architecture acts as a backdrop for eclectic furnishings, colors, and artifacts.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
The kitchen shelving, table, and bench were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Luis Miranda.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots.
A bronze mesh veil fitted to the dining room window provides privacy while allowing for views of the street. The space is furnished with a Boyd table from KFive + Kinnarps Australia, Thonet No. 18 dining chairs, Schiavello Furniture stools as well as lights by Neri&Hu and CRITERIA.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
The chimney now houses a wood-burning fireplace, which adds warmth and a notion of historical character to the main living area. The wood dining table and chairs pair nicely with the custom oak credenza.
Simple wood joinery provides a nice backdrop to the muted dining area while also discreetly concealing a bathroom behind and within. A salt-and-pepper finish on the concrete slab carries throughout the main floor plan.
A Coco pendant from local designer Coco-Flip hangs above a wood dining table. The natural hues from the timber flooring and recycled brick blend with the warm furniture tones.
The firm played with ceiling forms to create “spaces within spaces.” New skylights bring diffused natural light into the center of the home.
The use of white unifies the plan and enhances the feeling of spaciousness. Existing travertine and stained timber mark the apartment’s former layout as a nod to its heritage.
The dining room occupies the threshold between the sunken family room (past the sliding glass doors) and the living room. The reconfigured layout and removal of a dividing wall help unify the formerly disparate spaces.
Yellow Popham Design tiles add whimsy to the kitchen. A vintage Murano glass chandelier hangs above a custom table surrounded by DWR chairs.
In the dining area, an opaque interior window belongs to the bathroom in the master suite and the door leads to the second bedroom and bathroom suite.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Dining Room
The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.
The outdoor dining table playfully converts to a ping pong table. The concrete kitchen island and dining table have been designed to be robust and low maintenance.
The dining area features a circular, custom-designed V’Soke rug and a dinette set that seats eight.
The newly revamped dining area is comfortable and cool with a built-in corner bench, tweed upholstery finishes, and sleek contemporary pendant lights. The homeowners' existing dining room table pairs nicely with the new modern touches, blending old and new.
Surrounded by retractable glass doors, the dining area opens up to the landscape.
A 36-foot-wide and 11-foot-tall horizontal acrylic window—cut into the one-and-a-half-foot-thick concrete walls at the end of the tube-shaped restaurant—provides a panoramic portal to the wildlife outside.
"It was a malfunctioning bathroom that led them to first reach out," recalls Eng-Goetz. "I think this is often the case with renovations—a malfunction such as a leaking plumbing fixture prompts one to think, ‘What else could be improved?’ and before you know it, a whole-house renovation is underway."
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.
Chairs by Charles and Ray Eames, Dirk Vander Kooij, and Verner Panton surround a table designed by Clive and crafted in South Africa by his father, Ken. Overhead is a custom brass pendant by Cole Lighting.
Dining Space - Menu Harbour Chairs from Norden Living, San Francisco
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
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