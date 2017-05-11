Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/furniture : table

Dining Room Stools Table Design Photos and Ideas

Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin, founders of London's Earl of East and authors of <i>Home for Now</i>.
The multifunctional aluminum New Order dining table from Hay is paired with HKLIVING metal wire chairs, a Fatboy Tjoep hanging tube light, and an Artemide Nessino table lamp that adds a welcome pop of color.
Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
A table by Seattle studio Chadhaus complements the home's existing oak floors and cedar walls.
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
living
The kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
Purple walls contrast with stone masonry and introduce a modern sensibility.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Furnishings and artwork create a more contemporary feeling in the largely traditional home. The dining table on the top floor, for example, is surrounded by an eclectic collection of designer chairs.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
Heid kept the interiors largely raw, which left Lara, Doug, and their interior designer friend, Elaine O’Dwyer, to fill in the blanks with a mix of modern furnishings and family treasures.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
In the Swiss village of Andermatt, Jonathan Tuckey Design reimagined a 1620 structure as a residence, rental space, and bar.
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
The frame of an enormous 1950s Christmas bell decoration was transformed into a chandelier. “This project wasn’t about finding off-the-shelf fixtures,” says architect Michael Poris. “It’s about working with the client’s aesthetic.”
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A pass-through extends the kitchen to the diner-style eating area. The found metal construction of the bench seat and table reflect the industrial aesthetic throughout.
Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
The warmth of the cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels is contrasted with darker, more stonelike materials throughout—including a polished concrete floor in the dining area and dark stone tiles in the bathrooms.
A bronze mesh veil fitted to the dining room window provides privacy while allowing for views of the street. The space is furnished with a Boyd table from KFive + Kinnarps Australia, Thonet No. 18 dining chairs, Schiavello Furniture stools as well as lights by Neri&Hu and CRITERIA.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
Bathed in natural light, the open-concept dining room is perfect for entertaining.
"Lipstick
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
The indoor living spaces open onto a private garden retreat. Materials continue from inside to outside, further blurring the boundary between the two areas.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
To create a strong connection between the home and the spacious rear garden, the couple emphasized spaces at the rear of the home and added full-height sliding pocket doors for unobstructed views of the garden.
Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
123456