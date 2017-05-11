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All Photos/dining/furniture : lamps/lighting : accent

Dining Room Lamps Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
Dining Room
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
dining, kitchen and "bed- sized" bed room and golden bell.
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
Dining Room