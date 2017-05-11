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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : rug

Dining Room Bench Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Warm-toned furnishings designed by the homeowners complement the retreat’s minimalist desert aesthetic.
OSB was the right choice for the interiors of Shipwreck Lodge, a low-impact boutique hotel in the sand dunes of Namibia’s coastline. Designed by Windhoek–based Nina Maritz Architects, the 20-bed property was constructed on a $2,000,000 budget that relied heavily on prefabrication to minimize environmental impact, and to ensure comfort for guests in the remote and extremely harsh desert.
A built-in storage bench in the dining area accommodates a fold-out table when guests visit. The dining area rug is from The Citizenry.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
A colorful table by Muller van Severen stretches across the living space. In the background hangs a Picasso exhibition poster.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
The dining room sits where the old sunroom was, and preserves the spirit of the bright and sunny space. A Spokes 2 pendant by Foscarini hangs above the dining table and bench, and graphic wall art by Venezuelan artist Raul Cardozo boldly accents the space.
Throughout the house, Curtiss mixed natural materials with industrial ones. Downstairs, fir and cedar wood on the doors and open-joisted ceiling balance the colder, industrial feel of the concrete floor and steel staircase railing. In the dining room, a pendant lamp from RLM Lighting hangs above a table that combines Cherner table legs with a new white laminate top. The yellow chairs are by Tolix.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
One side of the exterior is clad in spotted gum timber battens.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The clients' passion for hosting family-style gatherings guided the design of a custom, 20-seat walnut dining room table from Meyer Wells paired with Hans Wegner chairs. The hemlock ceiling helps define the space. The Vibia Flamingo 1540 pendants are from Antonie Arola. The custom, modern farmhouse credenza is from Chadhaus, and the artwork is by Wolfgang Bloch.
In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
Naber removed a sliding door and installed a four-foot extension in the kitchen to accommodate a stylish breakfast nook that overlooks the patio and backyard.
Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house.
Keeping with the principles of organic architecture, few materials were used. Here, leather, brass, oak, and concrete create a natural and warm setting.
Lighting was heavily considered when designing the space, from the natural light at dusk when the lounge opens to the interior lighting to transition into night.
With prices that start at $179 per night, the Airstreams include a mix of vintage and new trailers, all of which are 28 feet long. Caravan Outpost can also be rented out for celebrations or retreats.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
The formal dining room is framed by a wood screen wall which allows light to continually pass inward.
The kitchen and dining room enjoy panoramic mountain views. Local pine was hand-hewn for the flooring, windows, doors, and furniture throughout the residence.