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All Photos/dining/floors : terrazzo/furniture : bench

Dining Room Terrazzo Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
The custom table is a collaboration between Carter Williamson and Will Brennan, an Australian furniture designer from Orange, NSW. The bench seating was designed by Carter Williamson and constructed by Kraft Kabinets. The scalloped base is another theme that runs throughout the project. The curvaceous Coco pendant lighting is from Coco Flip.
The kitchen features custom timber furniture, Tasmanian oak cabinetry, and custom cabinetry ﬁnished in Dulux White Cabbage. The pastel green hue complements the forest-green, leather bench seats and nods to the original kitchen’s former color.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Matilda Booth.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.
family room