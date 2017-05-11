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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/lighting : track

Dining Room Rug Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The dining area's Salt Chairs are from DWR. The Factory Light 9 Pendant is from Schoolhouse.
One side of the exterior is clad in spotted gum timber battens.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
The predominately timber palette carries over into the Quantum custom-made triple-glazed casement windows framed with unfinished, reclaimed Redwood on the exterior and Douglas Fir, finished in clear lacquer, on the interior.
A different pattern by Fabrica de Mosaicos covers the floor in the dining area. Adding texture, the concrete ceiling slab bears the imprint of the wood formwork used to create it. Next to the dining table is an enameled black-and-gold cast-iron Venax stove. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
Living + Dining + Kitchen + Garden
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.