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All Photos/dining/floors : painted wood/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Painted Wood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

LC7 chairs, originally designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1928 and later co-created with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina, surround the dining table. Antonio purchased these 1970s specimens when living in London.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.