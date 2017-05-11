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All Photos/dining/floors : marble/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Marble Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
A bespoke, upholstered satin chaise provides a smooth transition into a bright and airy dining room, which features custom-made chairs inspired by vintage Chinese armchairs and a custom Corian-topped table with a textured, brushed ash wood base.