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All Photos/dining/floors : marble

Dining Room Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The designer dressed the breakfast nook with a custom table inspired by Eero Saarinen, a Louis Poulsen-designed pendant, geometric-patterned wallpaper by Pierre Frey, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball wall paint, and a bench upholstered with vinyl from Kravet.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
In Still House, simple forms and jovial colors create a warm, friendly space. Here, a custom-designed dining table with exaggerated legs is matched with Vitra .03 dining chairs designed by Maarten Van Severen.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The ground floor steps down to the kitchen and sunken lounge at the rear, and an exposed timber ceiling adds texture and rhythm to the interior. “I have always loved expressing the structure of things,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “This comes up in most of our work—it is a general theme of my thinking.”
Marble lines the floor of the home's formal dining area, while oversized glass doors frame views out to the garden. The space is large enough to accommodate easy entertaining.
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
Marble slabs adorn the wall, and bespoke lighting illuminates the table in the dining room.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
Almost all of the furniture was created by Poliform, a long-time partner of the architects.
An extravagant dinner will be served in a pop-up dining room under the gaze of Venus de Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.
The suite features six standalone Hirst works, including the aptly-titled bar, Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time (2018).
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
A bespoke, upholstered satin chaise provides a smooth transition into a bright and airy dining room, which features custom-made chairs inspired by vintage Chinese armchairs and a custom Corian-topped table with a textured, brushed ash wood base.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
The interior showcases the roof's laminated wood beams. A Panton chair takes the seat of honor at the dining table.