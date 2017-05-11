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All Photos/dining/floors : bamboo

Dining Room Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
Continuing the midcentury modern aesthetic, the dining room includes a tulip-style dining table with Modernica shell chairs.