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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.