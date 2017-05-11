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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : chair/floors : cork

Bedroom Chair Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
Master Bedroom