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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/storage type : shelves

Bedroom Bed Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

Tolya and Otto's handiwork, such as the cabinetry in the master bedroom, helps keep the lines of the house clean and the rooms tidy.
Headboard shelves for books and power strip; antique carafe
Bedroom