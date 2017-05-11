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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/floors : rug

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.
The principle bedroom has deck access and views into the mountains.