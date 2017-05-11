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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Concrete Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
The bed has a niche for storing books.
In order to improve the home's flow, Nicole and Tom chose to close in a veranda to create their bedroom. It now overlooks the garden and adjoins a walk-in wardrobe and nursery space.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
The bed platform can host guests or tea ceremonies.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
In the house’s single bedroom, a queen-size bed sits on a platform constructed by local woodworkers.
The bed linens are from Luuna and the pendants were designed by Claudio Sodi.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
Colorful, geometric artwork adds a playful touch to one of the home's four bedrooms.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
The activities of the ground floor can be seen and heard from the bedroom level.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
Oak built-ins provide functional storage and separation between the adjoined bedrooms on the main floor. A large pocket door combines or separates the two sleeping quarters.
The bed is flanked by two staircases, one of which is hidden behind a white curtain. Hidden storage is integrated into the stair design.
The ensuite master bedroom has a wrap-around wardrobe.
A custom-made bed frame by Inform Tischler.
The sculptural staircase appears to be carrying all the rooms on the upper level.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
On the upper level of a timber home in Chile is a corridor with a studio, library, and gallery that leads to the ensuite master bedroom. In this understated space, a single, dramatic pendant light hangs, making use of an exposed bulb.
An IKEA Docksta table outfits the minimalist interior, which allows the view to take center stage.
Mountain prints bring a little nature into the bedrooms.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
A second bedroom, along with a bathroom and laundry room, are set around an interior patio that is connected to the master bedroom.
The master bedroom.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
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