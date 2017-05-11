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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/furniture : bed

Bedroom Concrete Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
The bed has a niche for storing books.
In order to improve the home's flow, Nicole and Tom chose to close in a veranda to create their bedroom. It now overlooks the garden and adjoins a walk-in wardrobe and nursery space.
The interior features concealed storage for convenient access to daily essentials and outdoor gear.
In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
Each family member received a batch of modular pine-wood furniture elements to distribute around the house.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
The couple’s bedroom opens directly into a private recessed courtyard, offering an intimate space to gather away from the busy street above.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Primary Suite
In the master bedroom, a Droog Milk Bottle lamp hangs next to a Fluttua Bed designed by Daniele Lago. An artwork by Brooke Westlund hangs over a custom pet door for the client’s dog, Kona.
The curving white wall in architect Jay Atherton’s bedroom is optimally sited to capture shadows from the redbud tree outside his window. The bed rests on a concrete floor. "It was important that the rooms be pure spaces," says Cy Keener, a carpenter, who helped design and construct the spartan home in Phoenix.
A study area with a lofted bed.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
In the bedroom, personal touches like an heirloom chest and a painting by Nick complement an Akari Light Sculpture and a blanket from the local Carpenter Hotel’s shop.
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
The bedroom is located in a sleeping loft above the bathroom. A built-in wall shelf and a recessed nook provide areas to place art, objects, and personal items.
The Heddle Suite is "the look is one of New England design turned on its head
The bedroom area in the pink house is framed by an arch opening.
The primary bedroom feels tucked into the vegetation.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Escalante Escape bedroom/exterior
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
This master bedroom features a vintage Danish teak platform bed from Nordisk Andels-Eksport, a Globe pendant from West Elm, and drapes from IKEA. A simple globe pendant offers the perfect, understated touch of elegant lighting.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
The third-level bedroom is also spare, drawing attention to the picturesque greenery outside.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
Folding doors made of wood and glass open the private volume to a view fringed with tall palms.
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