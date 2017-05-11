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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Andy Shustykevych
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
For the interiors, the architects have utilized every nook and cranny of the home to come up with smart storage solutions to maximize floor space.
Creueta House-Master bedroom.