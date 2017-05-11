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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Carpet Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
The master bedroom is tucked at one end of the house’s long plan, and it shares valley views with the living room.
A bunk room is the perfect space for kids to enjoy this Nordic retreat.
The master bedroom
One of the guest bedroooms.